Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 25 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 580,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 25,890 cases have been reported and at least 362 people have died. At least 24,672 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: More than 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 45 people have died. At least 2,829 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 7,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 113 people have died. More than 7,200 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 24
1 / 9
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: