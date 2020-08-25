x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Aug. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 25 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 580,300 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 25,890 cases have been reported and at least 362 people have died. At least 24,672 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 45 people have died. At least 2,829 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 113 people have died. More than 7,200 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 24

1 / 9
Austin Public Health

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: Take Heart Mask campaign to provide masks for the homeless

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Laura could be a Category 3 Hurricane at landfall

Austin billionaire reportedly facing federal criminal tax inquiry

Austin bars apply to reopen as restaurants; 6th Street business starts to pick back up