Austin bars apply to reopen as restaurants; 6th Street business starts to pick back up

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission recently said that qualifying bars could apply to operate as restaurants.

AUSTIN, Texas — You may start to see several bars opening up around Austin, but things will look very different. Bars that are approved to be open will have to operate as restaurants.

Recently, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) changed its guidance to allow businesses to use alcohol sales projections or show that they recently had less than 51% alcohol sales in order to apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate. If granted, the businesses could then reopen as restaurants.

Several Austin bars have made the switch to become restaurants in the last few months, including The Tavern over on Twelfth Street. The TABC said the bar had its application processed on Aug. 4. It opened on Aug. 19.

"Of course [we are] grateful that we were able to open," said Megan Jhelm, a bartender at The Tavern. "We just appreciate people being patient with us while we figure it all out."

According to a spokesperson for TABC, the agency continues to enforce the governor’s executive orders at locations across the state, including at businesses that recently reopened to operate as restaurants.

According to the City of Austin, the Austin code, fire and police departments enforce City orders and health authority rules, while TABC enforces State-level orders on bars. The City of Austin and Travis County don't have additional COVID-19 regulations specifically on bars beyond the governor's orders.

TABC said since June 26, 70 bars statewide have been cited and received 30-day license suspensions due to safety violations. A viewer sent KVUE the video below of long lines outside of a few bars on Sixth Street over the weekend:

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance sent out a notice saying they'll release a plan for the industry on Tuesday.

"We don't just want to open – we want to open in a way that keeps us open," a notice from the alliance read. "There are plenty of models for successful onsite services with established best practices."