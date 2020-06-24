Contact tracing may no longer work, Austin health leaders say

Dr. Mark Escott told Travis County commissioners this week that most cases across the state are being reported by fax, not electronically.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County health leaders say there are new concerns that contact tracing is not working in our current environment – that we need to find a better way to contain these outbreaks.

Getting back to business makes contact tracing more difficult.

Dr. Darlene Bhavnani, Ph.D, is an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas' Dell Medical School helping track COVID-19 patients for months.

"I think there are a couple of factors at play. So, for contact tracing to be effective, it needs to be both timely and comprehensive. And I think what we're facing right now are challenges related to both in terms of timeliness,” said Bhavnani.

Here's how it's supposed to work: When someone tests positive for COVID-19, you isolate them and then track down everyone they've been in contact with. You then get those people tested and into quarantine.

Tracking where people have been and who they may have come in contact with is more complicated with people not isolated at home.

“Unfortunately, still in public health here and across the state and across the country, this is a very manual and archaic process of getting information out and we're struggling with that,” he said.

“We need to move to a more electronic and efficient system that doesn't necessarily rely on paper processes for manual processes. So the more we can streamline our reporting, the more we can streamline and automate our internal processes, the quicker we'll be able to react,” said Bhavnani.

The increased caseload is another concern.

Think of it like traffic: At the beginning of the crisis, our roads were pretty empty. Now, things are picking back up. With hundreds, sometimes thousands, of new cases coming in every day, the process takes longer – sometimes 10 to 14 days to contact people who may be at risk.

“We're getting information from jurisdictions all across the state that say they cannot simply contact trace for everybody ... we're struggling to get all the cases in the system so that we know there are cases, and we really have to rethink the strategy when it comes to how we're going to address this,” said Escott.

“I think going back to what all public health experts have been saying and what the science is showing, this physical distancing is really important,” said Bhavnani.

The challenge of life with coronavirus.

Dell Medical School said it has 100 volunteers trained and currently helping with their contact tracing efforts. They plan to add more soon and currently have 200 volunteers on a waiting list. If you are interested in volunteering, you can go here to search for opportunities.