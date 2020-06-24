As COVID-19 cases rise in Austin area, health leaders warn hospitals could reach capacity by mid-July

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in the Austin area and Texas as a whole.

AUSTIN, Texas — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Austin-Travis County and Texas as a whole rise, Austin Public Health (APH) said local hospitals could reach capacity by mid-July at the current pace of coronavirus growth. The bed capacity in the Austin area is about 1,500.

Austin's interim health authority said based on projections right now, we could have 13,000 COVID-19 cases in the next 18 days, doubling from the current estimated 6,600 as of June 24.

"Unlike hurricanes, we have the ability to change this storm, to downgrade this storm," said Dr. Mark Escott. "But folks need to understand what we're talking about and the magnitude of impact of this storm could have."

He said "the lid is off" on COVID-19 spread in Central Texas. He is recommending the mayor and city manager increase enforcement on entities not following social distancing and sanitation guidelines. Escott said he is particularly concerned about bars.

"It's hard to drink and socialize with a mask on in a bar," he said. "So that is probably one of the most concerning things that we have open right now. Certainly my advice to to the public is don't go to the bar. Now is not the time. I wish it was the time. I'd love to be in one myself, but now is not the time. We've got to be very, very careful."

Over the past weekend, the TABC temporarily suspended the alcohol licenses at four Austin bars for not following social distancing rules.

Dr. Escott said he stands ready to take enforcement action against businesses that are not requiring staff and customers to wear masks. Residents are urged to call 311 to report violations.

He added any time you leave your home, you are at risk of exposure.

"There is a risk of exposure. It doesn't matter how many cases have been identified, their zip code," he said.

Contact tracing in the Austin area has not been effective while case numbers are so high, health authorities said.

"They've been at grocery stores and restaurants and bars and friends' houses – they've had contact with hundreds of people," said Dr. Escott on contact tracing positive cases. "Contact tracing in that circumstance is not going to be as effective. So that's why we're asking people not to depend on contact tracing at this stage of the outbreak. We need their support. We need their engagement. We need them to join in on this mission."

Texas hit a record on June 23 as the state saw more than 5,400 new coronavirus cases in a single day. The 14-day average in the state is up 101% over the past two weeks, which means new cases have doubled during that time.

The state's hospitalizations also hit a record on June 24 at 4,092, and the Austin area is also seeing an increase. New hospital admissions in the Austin area spiked to an average of 39.3, reaching 56 on June 23 alone, and there were 257 new cases in Austin-Travis County.

During a live press conference on Wednesday, local health leaders said Central Texans need to stay home, except for essential activities.

"We're going to see hospital capacity," said Dr. Escott. "This is why we're asking everyone to take action now to act as if a shelter-in-place order were existing today. As the governor said earlier this week, if you don't need to go out, don't go out."

Dr. Kirsten Nieto said she was concerned about the changing demographics of the infected population.

"Many of the early cases that we saw were in vulnerable populations because people could not choose to isolate," she said. "The new cases that we're seeing in our communities are because people are actively choosing to congregate and to not isolate or mask."

Over 70% of new COVID-19 cases since June 8 have been in the 20-39 age group. The same group is experiencing increases in hospitalizations.

After seeing the numbers increase, Austin Mayor Steve Adler gave an important message to residents.

"We have to do better on this trajectory or we're putting at risk keeping the economy open," Adler said. "And most importantly, we're putting at risk keeping one another safe."