42 caregivers, 25 children with confirmed COVID-19 cases across 60 licensed child care operations in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission told KVUE it has been notified of 42 caregivers and 25 children with confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 60 licensed child care operations in Texas.

In total, there are currently 11,094 child care operations that are open in Texas. The HHSC issued the following statement to KVUE:

"We are carefully reviewing the Open Texas Checklist for Child Care Operations (PDF) and will issue further guidance as soon as possible. In the meantime, providers are urged to review the checklist. Additionally, parents may refer to the Open Texas Checklist for Child Care Families (PDF)."