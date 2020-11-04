AUSTIN, Texas — The most recent reports of confirmed coronavirus cases shows an increase in all but one of the 13 counties in our KVUE viewing area, compared to just one week ago.

Travis County has seen more confirmed cases over the past seven days, from 430 to 690, a 60% increase.

Williamson County went from 71 cases last Friday to 110 cases on Friday, a 55% increase.

And there was a 55% increase in cases in Fayette County, with 17 cases this week compared to 11 exactly one week ago.

Blanco County cases increased 33% and Hays County cases rose 23%

But largest increase percentage-wise occurred in Caldwell County, which went one to five cases, a 400% increase, and Bastrop County, from seven to 23 cases, or a 229% increase.

Looking at number of confirmed cases per 10,000 population, Fayette County has the highest rate of infection at 6.7 cases per 10,000, followed by Travis County with 5.4 cases per 10,000 people.

Gillespie County went from three cases to one case this week when it was found that two cases had testing errors.

And Mason County, which had no cases at all last week, reported its first case this week.

