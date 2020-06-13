Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Hays County reports 142 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, June 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 13 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 83,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 55,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 83,600 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 55,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 4,300 cases have been reported and at least 104 people have died. At least 3,380 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 800 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 266 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 550 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 12 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Top headlines:

Updates:

1 p.m. – Hays County officials say 142 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Hays County Health Department since Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hays County to 815. The county is also reporting two new hospitalizations since Friday, bringing the total number to 45.

The county said due to the "sheer volume of new cases," it will begin releasing specific details about cities, ages, genders and ethnicities starting with Monday's full report.

As of Friday, at least 402 cases in Hays County are still active and at least 266 people have recovered. Five people have died from COVID-19 in Hays County.