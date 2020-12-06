x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know June 12

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, June 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 81,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 54,000 people have recovered from the virus.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 4,200 cases have been reported and at least 101 people have died. At least 3,300 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 570 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. About 263 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 780 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 540 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 11

1 / 3
KVUE

Top headlines:

Updates: 

6:15 a.m. – The Salt Lick reopened its Driftwood and Round Rock locations after two employees – one at each facility – had tested positive for COVID-19. Both restaurants have been thoroughly cleaned.
The Salt Lick
We are happy to announce that we'll be firing up the pit again starting Friday! Our Driftwood location will be open from 11 AM - 9 PM for takeout and outdoor seating in our beautiful picnic areas....
Facebook

WATCH: Concerns after spike in COVID-19 cases at San Marcos restaurants

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

'Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man': UT's Emmanuel Acho starts series addressing racial oppression, social injustice and police brutality

List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

Texas school districts won't get supplemental CARES Act funds they were expecting; TEA puts money toward state funds