Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know June 12

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 81,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 54,000 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 4,200 cases have been reported and at least 101 people have died. At least 3,300 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 570 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. About 263 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 780 cases have been reported in the county and at least 30 people have died. More than 540 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- Researchers testing if survivor plasma could prevent coronavirus
- Austin officials alarmed at recent spike in local coronavirus hospitalizations
- Austin will likely extend stay-home orders as Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations spike
- Texas job loss is down and pay is on the rise
- Workers test positive for COVID-19 at several San Marcos businesses; 82 new cases for Hays County
Updates:
6:15 a.m. – The Salt Lick reopened its Driftwood and Round Rock locations after two employees – one at each facility – had tested positive for COVID-19. Both restaurants have been thoroughly cleaned.
