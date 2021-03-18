Austin Public Health reopening appointments Thursday after technical issues on Monday

APH said the technical issue resulted in only 2,300 appointments being scheduled on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) is set to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday evening just days after the department's portal experienced technical issues.

After hours of trying to work around the technical issues Monday night, Austin Public Health said it had paused its scheduling system.

On Tuesday, the City said in a statement that the technical issues Monday night resulted in only 2,300 appointments being scheduled, and as the City works with the vendor on addressing the problem, Austin Public Health is working to proactively schedule people who made it past the waiting room "and are also continuing to schedule through the Equity Line."

The technical issues were the result a new program code, APH said.

"We will continue to test the system to have a successful first dose appointment release on Thurs. evening," APH said.

Appointments are typically released at around 5 p.m. Prior to setting up an appointment, you will need to register for an account or sign in to your existing account. You will then pre-register for the vaccine before you can set up an appointment. Go here to see the steps needed in order to schedule a vaccine appointment through Austin Public Health.

Austin Public Health will release vaccination appointments this evening.



Will you be waiting online after the scheduling issues this week?



I want to hear from you! @KVUE https://t.co/P5TvlwqZsI — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) March 18, 2021

"We are disappointed and share your frustration in the technical difficulties tonight and the time it wasted," APH said. "To make up for the unscheduled appointments, we likely need to add an additional day of appointment scheduling."

On Tuesday, KVUE spoke with people who said they waited for hours to get an appointment only to learn they wouldn't be getting one.

"Frustrated, confused, angry and depressed," said Lawrence Heilman of his reaction to learning he wasn't getting a vaccine appointment.

After the technical issues arose on Monday, KVUE asked APH if it had rethought the way it goes about vaccine sign-ups.

"Since the implementation of the queue system, the previous releases have been fairly problem-free. However, we certainly understand the public still having difficulties accessing the vaccine, but with more than 235,000 eligible individuals registered in our system without an appointment and only receiving 12,000 first doses per week, the supply currently does not meet the demand," an APH spokesperson told KVUE. "We hope that as vaccine manufacturing and distribution ramps up and becomes more readily available from other providers in Travis County, that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. Additionally, many other local providers, such as pharmacies, have begun to receive smaller allocations – these providers can be found at vaccinefinder.org."

KVUE put together a list of providers in the Austin area, which you can find here.