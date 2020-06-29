Round Rock City Council makes face masks mandatory in new order

The new order will be in effect for 60 days.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock City Council issued a new order on June 29 making face masks mandatory for residents and those in businesses. This comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to spike across Texas.

The new order will be in effect for 60 days, starting on June 30 at 11:59 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 28. Those who do not wear masks will be fined, but first offenses will only get a warning.

Everyone within Round Rock 10 years old or older must wear a face mask over their mouth and nose when inside a "commercial entity" or other public building where it is difficult to keep six feet away from others or when residents are outside with a group of people and it is difficult to maintain social distancing from others in the group.

The face mask requirement does not apply to the following situations, according to the city:

During exercise or physical activity

When in a building that requires security surveillance or screening, such as banks

While eating or drinking

When wearing a mask posses a "greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk"

When outside with a group of members from a single household

"When other mitigation strategy such as plexiglass provides adequate separation"

As of Monday morning, there have been a total of 2,019 coronavirus cases in Williamson County with more than 1,000 cases still active. More than 800 people in the county have recovered from the virus, and 35 people have died.

Travis and Hays counties also issued mask orders on June 18. The Travis County order states that all businesses that provide goods or services to the public must create and implement a "health and safety policy." These policies must require that people in the business must wear face coverings when in areas where 6 feet of separation is not possible. The order in Hays County is similar but does not implement a fine for violations.