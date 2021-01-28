Less than 2,000 COVID-19 doses have been 'wasted,' State says

More than 3 million doses have been distributed across Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Allocation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a hot topic of conversation as health officials in the state have mentioned the demand for the vaccine outweighs the supply. And with that, issues such as temperature control have caused some vaccines to be discarded.

On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed to KVUE "the total amount of doses wasted is less than 2,000 doses of the 3 million-plus doses shipped statewide.”

DSHS told KVUE it would be posting data on wasted doses statewide starting on Jan. 29.

"The data will show the amount of doses wasted by facility," DSHS told KVUE in a statement. "This includes doses that were not able to be used because the provider’s refrigerator broke or was too warm, the person who administering doses touched the needle or dropped the syringe or vial, doses that spoiled because they were left out too long, etc. None of the doses can actually be expired yet because that is related to the date on vial at the time they were manufactured (most are good for at least 6 months frozen)."

When we asked for the exact number of doses wasted, DSHS responded, saying that they're reaching out to a couple of providers that reported conflicting information and that they don’t want to give the exact number until the team has talked to the providers and given them the opportunity to explain it.

Other issues in distribution included a loophole that allowed some to be vaccinated before they qualified.

Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden has previously mentioned doses were allocated to individuals outside of 1A and 1B "out of common courtesy" and to avoid wasted doses. Hayden later said that APH's allocation would be given by appointment only to those in 1A and 1B moving forward.

“We had people that were in the line, that had stayed in the line. So, out of a common courtesy, we decided to go ahead and provide that vaccine to them,” APH Director Stephanie Hayden said on Jan. 13. “We have to emphasize, going forward, that is not going to be the case.”

APH officials acknowledged back on Jan. 13 that these types of vaccinations have happened in small numbers, and they countered by saying no vaccine will be allowed to go to waste.

"Vaccine is not wasted if it is in the arm of a Texan," APH Authority Dr. Mark Escott said.