Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, March 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 42,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 42,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 75,636 cases have been reported and at least 743 people have died. At least 73,519 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,270 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 213 people have died. At least 15,577 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 34,527 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 33,250 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 26 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

11:30 a.m. – The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has been awarded $16,433,306 in federal grants to combat the spread of COVID-19 at the airport and provide economic relief. The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on Austin and the rest of our great state.”

10:50 a.m. – The Travis County Sheriff's Office provides an update on COVID-19 data. After 2,687 tests, a total of 308 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 853 employees have also tested positive.

10:40 a.m. – Austin Public Health confirmed to KVUE Monday that anyone who has received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose from APH, and has not had their second in 42 or more days, may walk up to an APH vaccination site to get that second dose. APH said this is only a temporary process due to a backlog of second appointments from the winter weather storms. APH said that since the sites that are open vary day-to-day, it recommends that people who meet the above criteria call 311, who will be able to provide information on sites that are open on a given day.