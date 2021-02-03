Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, March 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 42,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 42,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 75,636 cases have been reported and at least 743 people have died. At least 73,519 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,345 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 216 people have died. At least 15,619 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 35,634 cases have been reported in the county and at least 398 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

5:37 a.m. – Austin Public Health (APH) said all 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments that were released Monday were filled. There are still 200,000 people who are pre-registered through APH and eligible to receive the vaccine.

APH said more COVID-19 vaccine appointments will become available Tuesday. If you belong to the Phase 1A or 1B groups, you can pre-register on APH's website.

