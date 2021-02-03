x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, March 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 42,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 75,636 cases have been reported and at least 743 people have died. At least 73,519 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,345 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 216 people have died. At least 15,619 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 35,634 cases have been reported in the county and at least 398 people have died. 

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates: 

5:37 a.m. – Austin Public Health (APH) said all 4,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments that were released Monday were filled. There are still 200,000 people who are pre-registered through APH and eligible to receive the vaccine.

APH said more COVID-19 vaccine appointments will become available Tuesday. If you belong to the Phase 1A or 1B groups, you can pre-register on APH's website.

