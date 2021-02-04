Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here .

5:30 a.m. – The Travis Association for the Blind Austin Lighthouse will be receiving 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens to meet the needs of its blind and visually impaired employees and community. The distribution will be held at the association's southeast Austin location at 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.