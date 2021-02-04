Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 2 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 47,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 79,324 cases have been reported and at least 818 people have died. At least 77,473 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 17,187 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,551 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 37,226 cases have been reported in the county and at least 450 people have died.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for April 1, 2021
Updates:
5:30 a.m. – The Travis Association for the Blind Austin Lighthouse will be receiving 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens to meet the needs of its blind and visually impaired employees and community. The distribution will be held at the association's southeast Austin location at 4512 S. Pleasant Valley Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
