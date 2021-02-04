Texas to receive record 2.5 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

As a hub for Travis County, Austin Public Health will receive 13,000 doses for the week of April 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas will receive more than 2.5 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccines the week of April 5, as well as 626,290 second doses for people who have already been vaccinated.

Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses will be shipped to 2,011 providers across Texas, including an additional 900,000 first and second doses for pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers directly from the federal government as Texas vaccinates all individuals over 16.

This week is the 17th week of vaccination against the coronavirus in Texas.

As a hub for Travis County, Austin Public Health (APH) will receive 13,000 doses as part of the allocation, including 12,000 Moderna doses and 1,000 Johnson & Johnson doses.

The following are the Central Texas hub providers receiving vaccine doses next week:

Next week’s allocation includes doses for a number of individual pharmacies, including H-E-B, Randalls and Walgreens.

For a full list of providers receiving the vaccine next week, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website. To find a provider near you, visit the vaccine availability map. DSHS has also launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity.

Next week’s supply is the largest since vaccinations began in December.

The DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so if you have received your first dose, you should be able to return to the same provider to receive your second.

According to the DSHS, Texas providers have administered more than 11.8 million doses of vaccine, with nearly 7.8 million people having received at least one dose and more than 4.3 million fully vaccinated.

KVUE has compiled a list of popular providers where you may be able to register to receive the vaccine in and around the Austin area.