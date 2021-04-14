x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, April 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 14 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 80,642 cases have been reported and at least 829 people have died. At least 78,747 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,619 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,879 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,898 cases have been reported in the county and at least 458 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 12, 2021

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services.

Updates:

WATCH: 'Quarantine 15' study: Americans report weight gain during COVID-19 pandemic

