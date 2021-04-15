x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, April 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 14 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 80,799 cases have been reported and at least 831 people have died. At least 78,881 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,648 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,883 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,982 cases have been reported in the county and at least 461 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 14, 2021

Updates: 

