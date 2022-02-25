Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas:
- More than 5.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 83,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 29, and an average of 256 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 75.8 cases per 100,000 (high) and the positivity rate is 8.4%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 198,532 cases have been reported and at least 1,347 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 2,374 active cases, and 12 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 52,465 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 479 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 59 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eight percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 109,360 cases have been reported and at least 849 people have died.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: COVID-19 data for Feb. 24, 2022
Updates:
6 a.m. – Citing new metrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to say Friday that most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks indoors. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission – roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data. Learn more.
