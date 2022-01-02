Austin Public Health announces new vaccine outreach program

Changes to existing vaccine operations mean the new mobile program will bring vaccines to hard-to-reach areas of Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health is shifting vaccine operations to a "focused outreach approach," meaning it's moving away from mass vaccination operations. The decision comes after Austin-Travis County returns to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

APH teams will focus on the Mobile Vaccination Program (MVP), which brings vaccines to hard-to-reach areas. According to the announcement, the move means APH can return to its primary mission as a "safety net provider."

Community groups, businesses and churches can request mobile vaccination service through this form for traveling pop-up clinics. For home visits, APH says to call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 and leave your name and phone number. APH will schedule a visit for you, your caregivers and household.

APH leaders encourage all applicable groups to take advantage of this opportunity, hoping to make getting vaccinated as convenient as possible through this new mobility.

“This is an exciting opportunity to expand our outreach to communities where vaccination rates could use a boost,” said Adrienne Sturrup, director of Austin Public Health.

All APH vaccine clinics offer all three vaccines and their booster doses, no appointment, proof of residency or insurance is required.

“Getting up to date with your vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others. Our MVP will make those vaccines available to those who have had a hard time getting the vaccines they need," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority.

Feb. 25 is the last day for the vaccine clinic at Delco Activity Center, and Feb. 26 is the last day for the Southeast Branch Library clinic. The clinics at Old Sims Elementary and Pfluger Hall will keep their existing schedules.