Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 83,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 25, and an average of 240 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 75.5 cases per 100,000 (substantial) and the positivity rate is 8.1%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 198,889 cases have been reported and at least 1,350 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,272 active cases, and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 52,500 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 479 people have died. Williamson County: There are 40 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seven percent of hospital beds are available, and 6% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 109,431 cases have been reported and at least 852 people have died.



