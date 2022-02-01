Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Feb. 1.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 78,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 99, and an average of 621 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 928.1 (high) and the positivity rate is 27.3%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 168,740 cases have been reported and at least 1,264 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 8,448 active cases, and 35 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 47,841 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 447 people have died. Williamson County: There are 458 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Five percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 104,602 cases have been reported and at least 796 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6 a.m. – A new federally funded COVID-19 testing site will open at Metz Elementary School, located at 84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. St. in Austin. The site will offer free PCR testing.

According to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the site will be set up at noon Tuesday. After that, it will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To schedule an appointment with the independent contractor operating the site, eTrueNorth, visit ineedacovid19test.com or dial 800-635-8611. Registration is not required, however, and walk-ups are accepted. Results will be available online or via phone.