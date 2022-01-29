Austin breast milk bank experiencing shortage caused by pandemic, stress

Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin said if the shortage continues, they'll have to choose which babies receive milk come March.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin is seeing a rise in interest. However, they're also experiencing a plunge in supply.

The Austin milk bank allows lactating moms who give birth to apply to be milk donors in the first year after their babies are born.

Kim Updegrove, Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin executive director, said when the pandemic began the number of moms applying to be milk donors increased tremendously. However, that has completely changed going into year three of the pandemic.

"With COVID fatigue and with changing employment statuses and employment places, we find that the number of milk donors at the Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin has declined... by 30%," said Updegrove.

Updegrove said many women have increased burdens, causing them to produce little to no breast milk.

"Many people are very stressed during this pandemic, and taking care of themselves and their immediate family is about all they can handle," said Updegrove.

In 2020, the milk bank had over 1,800 approved donors. In 2021 they only had about 1,200.

The supply continues to go down, but the demand doesn't as more babies are in need of breast milk.

Updegrove said one of the factors that led to a further increase is that many COVID-positive women are being separated from their babies and are unable to feed them. Babies who are born premature, those who are underweight and have heart or stomach problems all rely heavily on a mother's milk.

Updegrove said they're not at a crisis point yet. They haven't had to turn anyone away, but come March, if things don't get better, they'll have to choose the smallest and sickest babies when determining who gets breast milk.

If you're a lactating mom and are interested in donating head over to Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin for details on how to apply.