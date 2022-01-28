Federal COVID-19 testing site opening at Metz Elementary School

The new federally-funding tested site will soon be open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, local health officials announced the opening of a new federally funded COVID-19 testing site at Austin's Metz Elementary School.

The site launches on Tuesday, Feb. 1. It will offer polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at no cost.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett joined Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other local leaders to announce the new site Friday.

The opening comes after Rep. Doggett, Judge Brown and others coordinated with Health and Human Services Regional Director Sima Ladjevardian and other federal agencies to secure the federal support.

"It is good to bring some good news that federal reinforcements are on the way and they'll be here at this site noon on Tuesday," said Rep. Doggett. "After that, they'll be here seven days a week, 9 [a.m] to 9 [p.m.], every day."

Mayor Adler added that testing is available to anyone who needs it. No documentation or proof of citizenship is required.

To schedule an appointment with the independent contractor operating this site, visit ineedacovid19test.com. Registration is not required, however, and walk-ups are accepted. Results will be available online or via phone.

Metz Elementary School is located at 84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. St. in Austin.

