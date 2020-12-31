Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Dec. 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 31 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 50,194 cases have been reported and at least 548 people have died. At least 44,917 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 10,524 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,644 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8 a.m. – Yesterday, the Texas Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit to undo the temporary restrictions placed on dine-in services by the City of Austin and Travis County. A judge is expected to hear the case today.