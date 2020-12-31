x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Dec. 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 31 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 50,194 cases have been reported and at least 548 people have died. At least 44,917 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 10,524 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,644 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8 a.m. – Yesterday, the Texas Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit to undo the temporary restrictions placed on dine-in services by the City of Austin and Travis County. A judge is expected to hear the case today.

