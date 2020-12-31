Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 50,194 cases have been reported and at least 548 people have died. At least 44,917 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 10,524 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,644 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
8 a.m. – Yesterday, the Texas Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit to undo the temporary restrictions placed on dine-in services by the City of Austin and Travis County. A judge is expected to hear the case today.
