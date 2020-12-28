x
Woman shot in road rage incident, Austin police searching for suspect

Police said detectives learned that the shooting took place in the area of Todd Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 26.
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that resulted from a road rage incident. 

The Austin Police Department said that on Dec. 26 at approximately 7:07 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of an injured female in the 5500 block of Lark Creek Drive. The caller advised that the woman had been shot during a road rage incident, police said. 

The APD said officers arrived and found a woman being tended to by family members and neighbors. 

The woman was also treated by Austin-Travis County EMS and transported to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives began their investigation and learned that the shooting took place in the area of Todd Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 26, APD said. Police said the motive and circumstances of the incident are still being determined. According to APD, detectives "do not believe the victim knew the shooter(s)."

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in this incident. 

