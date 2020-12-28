Woman shot in road rage incident, Austin police searching for suspect

The Austin Police Department said that on Dec. 26 at approximately 7:07 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call of an injured female in the 5500 block of Lark Creek Drive. The caller advised that the woman had been shot during a road rage incident, police said.

The woman was also treated by Austin-Travis County EMS and transported to an area hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.



Detectives began their investigation and learned that the shooting took place in the area of Todd Lane and South Pleasant Valley Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 26, APD said. Police said the motive and circumstances of the incident are still being determined. According to APD, detectives "do not believe the victim knew the shooter(s)."



A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in this incident.