Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Things to know June 11

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 79,700 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 52,400 people have recovered from the virus.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 4,100 cases have been reported and at least 99 people have died. At least 3,200 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 490 cases have been reported and at least five people have died. About 250 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 760 cases have been reported in the county and at least 29 people have died. More than 530 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
- How Travis County is handling election season during the pandemic
- US passes 2 million COVID-19 cases
- VERIFY: WHO quote about asyptomatic transmission a 'misunderstanding'
- Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: More than 2,500 new cases reported across the state
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- 'Concerning trend' | Health authority holds Q&A as Austin sees spike in cases
Updates:
