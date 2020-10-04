AUSTIN, Texas — In an order issued April 10 by Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, property owners in the county are now prohibited from evicting or issuing notices to vacate until May 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order issued by Eckhardt stated that it was prohibited for property owners to evict tenants unless:

Tenant poses an imminent threat of physical harm to the property owner, employees or other tenants

Tenant engages in criminal activity

RELATED: New coronavirus shelter-in-place order expected for Travis County, judge says

Eckhardt's order also prohibits "the removal of property or exclusion of a tenant by a property owner in the manners described in the applicable sections of the Texas Property Code" and "the seizure of a tenant's nonexempt property subject to a lien created under Texas Property Code Section 54 041."

A violation of this order will result in a fine punishable up to $1,000 and/or 180 days in jail. The Travis County Sheriff's Office and Travis County Fire Marshal's Office will have to enforce the order as well, according to Eckhardt.

According to the order, the evictions and or removal of property could contribute to additional person-to-person contact.

This comes after Eckhardt announced in a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting on April 7 plans to extend the County's stay-at-home order. It was unclear as of April 10 how long the new order would be in effect for.

The City of Austin in March also announced it would be halting evictions. For that story, click here.

You can read the order here.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Austin: City council approves $15M in relief funding, buys buildings for emergency isolation

