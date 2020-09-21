x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Restaurants, gyms and stores reopen slightly more

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Sept. 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 688,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 28,400 cases have been reported and at least 414 people have died. At least 27,294 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,940 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 139 people have died. More than 8,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Updates:

6:15 a.m. - Starting Monday, all restaurants, gyms and retail stores in the Austin area are allowed to reopen at 75% capacity, In addition, nursing homes are allowed to reopen for visitation. However, all Texas bars will need to stay closed.

