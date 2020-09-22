x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Sept. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 698,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 14,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 28,500 cases have been reported and at least 415 people have died. At least 27,377 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,700 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 52 people have died. At least 3,992 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 8,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 142 people have died. More than 8,100 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Sept. 21 coronavirus data

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates: 

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: More downtown businesses close amid COVID-19 pandemic

