City announces $10M funding from RISE 2.0 to help Austinites struggling from COVID-19

Chosen applicants will receive $2,000 per household, the City said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a KVUE Defenders report about COVID-19 numbers in child care centers.

The City of Austin announced Tuesday it is offering $10 million in Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) 2.0 funds to individuals in Austin and Travis County.

The $10 million in funds from RISE 2.0 comes after the City awarded $15 million of RISE funds to 20 nonprofits and social service agencies in May and June. According to the City, most of the $15 million from RISE has been exhausted.

This time, for RISE 2.0, the money will be distributed directly to people who apply and are chosen through a random selection process. Those who are randomly selected will receive $2,000 per household, according to the City.

“This process allows us to get financial help to the people who need it in the most efficient way for everyone,” said Stephanie Hayden, Austin Public Health director. “We want to remove barriers and make sure our community can easily access the services and finances we have available.”

For those interested in applying, here are the eligibility requirements:

At or below 200% of the federal poverty level

Resident of Austin or Travis County, Texas

18 years of age or older

Experiencing hardship related to COVID-19

Have not received other financial assistance in the past 30 days

Dates to know:

Sept. 8 to Sept 11: The phone bank 512-714-6950 for RISE 2.0 will be open for people to call and ask questions about the program from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Applications open for RISE 2.0. Those who qualify may apply either online or by calling the phone bank (512-714-6950).

Sept. 21: This is the last day for people to apply for RISE 2.0 funds. Applications must be submitted by 7 p.m., according to the City.

Sept. 22 to Oct. 2: The phone bank (512-714-6950) will remain open to answer questions from the public.

Sept. 23 to Oct. 6: The City will complete the random selection process and notify the applicants who are selected to receive funding.

Sept. 23 to Oct. 30: RISE 2.0 funds will be distributed to the applicants who are chosen by random selection.

How to get the money:

The City of Austin said these were the following ways to get the RISE 2.0 funds, if selected:

Direct ACH bank transfer (individuals who choose this option will receive the funds sooner)

Virtual prepaid card (sent via email)

Mailed prepaid card

If the selected individual applied through the phone bank, they will receive the funds via a prepaid card distributed by El Buen Samaritano.

Here is a breakdown of how the City of Austin allocated the RISE funds in May and June:

Austin Area Urban League: $500,000

Austin Diaper Bank: $206,000

Austin Voices for Education and Youth: $450,000

Caritas of Austin: $1,000,000

Catholic Charities of Central Texas: $1,600,000

Central Texas Food Bank: $2,000,000

El Buen Samaritano: $500,000

Equity Office (FII): $2,500,000

Family ElderCare: $277,241

FLCCT: $202,300

Goodwill Industries of Central Texas: $1,255,487

Meals on Wheels and More: $250,000

No More No Mas: $120,000

SAHELI: $1,000,000

St. Vincent De Paul: $1,000,000

Survive2 Thrive: $800,000

The ARC of the Capital Area: $250,000

Workers Assistance Program: $250,000

Workers Defense Project: $400,000

Wright House Wellness Center: $35,063

Youth and Family Alliance: $376,046

For more information and updates, visit www.AustinTexas.gov/RISE.