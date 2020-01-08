Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Aug. 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 420,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. An estimated 273,191 people have recovered.

More than 420,900 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. An estimated 273,191 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 20,700 cases have been reported and at least 274 people have died. At least 18,292 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 4,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 28 people have died. At least 1,426 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 5,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 79 people have died. At least 4,982 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 31 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Top headlines:

Updates:

10 a.m. – Free COVID-19 cheek swap testing is being offered at the K-Oaks Clubhouse on Bar-K Ranch Road in Lago Vista on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. or whenever kits run out.

According to the Jonestown Police Department, all tests are walk-up and no appointment is needed. You do not have to be exhibiting symptoms to be tested.

9 a.m. – If you donate blood, platelets or convalescent plasma with We Are Blood from Saturday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 14, you'll receive a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream.

Give a pint, get a pint! 🍦 😋



Donate blood, platelets, or convalescent plasma with us from 8/1-8/14 and you'll receive a free pint of @ILoveBlueBell!



Supplies are limited, so beat the heat and book your appointment today! https://t.co/3ow8qmLuAn pic.twitter.com/bFdGc3OYNp — We Are Blood (@WeAreBlood) July 31, 2020