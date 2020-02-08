Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: DSHS won't report new COVID-19 data Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 430,400 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 6,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. An estimated 282,604 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 20,900 cases have been reported and at least 276 people have died. At least 18,637 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 4,300 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 28 people have died. At least 1,426 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 5,700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 78 people have died. At least 4,982 people have recovered from the virus.
Top headlines:
Updates:
9:30 a.m. – The State of Texas won't release any new COVID-19 data on Sunday. The system that the Texas Department of State Health Services uses is getting a software upgrade that will allow the State to process results from labs faster.
