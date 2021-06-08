Bull Creek algae under investigation after human develops symptoms

The City is investigating after it was notified Thursday that an individual developed symptoms associated with algae exposure after playing in the creek.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is investigating “potential harmful algae” at Bull Creek. It said it was notified Thursday that someone developed symptoms associated with algae exposure after playing in the creek.

The creek did not show any obvious signs of harmful algae, according to the City’s press release. However, the City said it cannot confirm its presence and whether or not it caused the illness.

Symptoms of exposure to harmful algae includes a rash, fever, headache and gastrointestinal and respiratory signs or symptoms. In dogs, symptoms can include excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the press release.

The City said it is best for people and pets to avoid warm, stagnant and foul-smelling water. In the release, it encouraged people to not go swimming in natural bodies of water after it rains for a few days since “bacteria levels tend to be higher.”

On Friday, the City took algae and water samples. It said preliminary results are expected next week.

Exposure to algae toxins in Austin could only happen after touching or swallowing visible algae, according to the press release. At least five dogs have died after swimming in Lady Bird Lake, where blue-green algae toxins were first detected in 2019.

The City of Austin is monitoring harmful algae levels at Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin every other week.