Early detection is key to stopping breast cancer. Here are free and low-cost options

We've put together a list of resources that can help, including free or low-cost options, with locations all over Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — In Central Texas, cancer is the number one cause of death. As October is breast cancer awareness month, we’re encouraging women, especially those over 40 or with a history of cancer, to get screened today.

Experts and studies show that getting regular mammograms and catching it early significantly increases your chance of beating breast cancer.

However, many people who are uninsured or don’t know where to get a screening can feel lost.

Below is a list of resources that can help, including free or low-cost options, with locations all over Central Texas.

Don’t wait. Schedule your screening today and own your health.

Ascension Seton

At many Ascension Seton locations, you can get comprehensive breast imaging, including screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms, digital 3-D mammography, breast ultrasound and breast MRI.

Schedule your mammogram at one of the locations across Central Texas.

ARA Diagnostic

ARA has over 115 radiologists with multiple subspecialties, including musculoskeletal radiology, neuroradiology, body imaging, breast imaging, pediatric radiology, interventional radiology, neurointerventional surgery, emergency radiology and molecular radiology. With over 17 imaging centers, ARA offers hundreds of exams and procedures — everything from mammography to MRI.

To schedule an appointment call 512-453-6100.

Lone Star Circle of Care | Big Pink Bus

Lone Star Circle of Care (LSCC) is a federally qualified health center operating a 27-clinic health network serving nearly 100,000 patients annually across Texas. LSCC provides adults, seniors and children with primary care, women’s health and OB/GYN, psychiatry and behavioral health, general dentistry, optometry, mobile screening mammography, school-based care, convenient care, virtual visits and pharmacy services.

LSCC offers free or low-cost breast cancer screening on a newly remodeled mobile mammography bus. Select private insurance is welcome. LSCC qualifies eligible uninsured patients for safety net programs, and a sliding fee scale is available according to household size and income. Lone Star Circle of Care also provides patient navigation services to women needing diagnostic follow-up after abnormal screening results or treatment if a breast cancer diagnosis is made.

Call 844-PINK BUS (844-746-5287) to set up an appointment.

Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas | BCCS

Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas (CAI) is an established Texas Breast and Cervical Cancer Services (BCCS) provider that helps women who are uninsured or underinsured and have a household income at or below the 200% of the Federal Poverty Guideline. Women who qualify are eligible to receive BCCS funding for screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds, surgical consultations, breast biopsies and case management for women with abnormal mammograms, breast issues and those diagnosed with breast cancer. In addition, women also receive diagnostic, treatment and financial navigation services.

Para espanol llame Lydia Perez a 512-392-1161, Ext. 322

Call Nancy Hernandez at 512-392-1161, Ext. 346