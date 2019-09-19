ROUND ROCK, Texas — A new shooting range planned to be built near Interstate 35 and State Highway 45 is worrying Round Rock residents.

Shoot Point Blank is an indoor gun range and retail business that sells firearms and ammunition with locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Texas.

The new Round Rock location is being constructed at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and Warner Ranch Drive right at the entrance of a Round Rock neighborhood, according to Community Impact.

The placement and construction have raised questions within the community. The gun range will be located within a planned utility district (PUD), which, according to Community Impact, allows for a variety of establishments including a shooting or archery range. The PUD was reportedly approved by Round Rock in 1999.

Community Impact said that Yash Motipara and his wife Jigna Patel, residents since March of 2018, mentioned that a school bus stop will be just 100 yards away from the entrance of the shooting range.

Another neighbor, Doug Misenheimer, told Community Impact, "We’re a community of families with young kids, with all the violence in the world today, having that (gun range) right here can be intimidating to a youngster.”

According to Shoot Point Blank's website, the business has not revealed an opening date yet.

