Groups in support and opposition of drag queen story hour met outside of the Austin City Council meeting on Thursday to talk about the event.

The event is described as a time when drag queens come to read stories to a group of kids.

A Leander library tried to hold a drag queen story hour in June, but it was canceled after stirring up a large amount of controversy.

The event's name was changed to the Leander Family Pride Festival, which still drew supporters and protesters outside of the library.

For the event, LGBTQ families stepped in to be the readers instead of drag queens.

Protesters in opposition of drag queen story hour spoke out against similar events being held in the future.

Austin City Council is set to meet on this topic during their meeting held on Thursday.

