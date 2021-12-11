Applying for FAFSA is required for all high school seniors. How you can get help

The priority deadline for FAFSA applications for graduating seniors is on Jan. 15, 2022.

Local leaders know the application has a lot of different questions and can be difficult to understand, so they are holding group workshops and making individual appointments available for parents who need some extra help filling out the application.

Foundation Communities also has individual appointments you can make to get assistance with your application.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D) will be at the Dec. 11 workshop. He says this federal financial aid is crucial to ensure people can afford a college education. He says it not only benefits the individual, but the economy as a whole.

“My goal is the same goal I had for my own children and now for future grandchildren,” said Congressman Doggett. “And that is to be able to get all the education they're willing to work for so they maximize their God-given potential.”

Doggett was behind the FAFSA Simplification Act which passed in 2020. It will remove 22 questions off the application, among other things, but the changes to the application won’t be made until the 2024-2025 award year.