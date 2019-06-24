Singer Carrie Underwood received quite the cheesy welcome when her "Cry Pretty Tour" stopped in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Underwood posted on Instagram a picture of her very own cheese sculpture.

"The @fiservforum outdid themselves tonight!" Underwood said on Instagram.

"This is me...carved into a 40 lb block of Wisconsin cheese in honor of our show here in Milwaukee! I'm speechless!!!"

The 40 pound block of cheese is only a small fraction of the nearly 3 billion pounds of cheese Wisconsin produces a year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin produces more cheese than any other state in the country.

The cheesy creation was given to her by the Fiserv Forum, where Underwood would be performing that night.

With grapes and strawberries surrounding the carving, Underwood joked by using the hashtag "#WheresTheWine."

"Cool yet the eyes are a little scary..." fan @maddkat57 posted on Twitter.

Others reacted with some cheesy wordplay.

Underwood followed-up all the cheesy fun by sharing an adorable video showing how how her baby reacts to her singing, compared to her husband's.