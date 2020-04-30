AUSTIN, Texas — May 1 is the deadline many colleges and universities set for students to make their decision on where they will attend school in the fall. With so much uncertainty given the coronavirus pandemic, many students are still weighing their options.

Austin Community College Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Shasta Buchanan gave some advice.

"I would say for our graduating seniors to stay focused, you know have 'plan a' and have 'plan b,' whatever that is for you," Buchanan said. "Don't change your goals because adversity has happened."

Dr. Buchanan said that due to the uncertainty, and perhaps a family's change in financial situation, she is seeing an uptick in interest in community college such as ACC.

"When you think about the programs that we have at ACC, they include internships, apprenticeships and all kinds of different ways that we're working with students," Buchanan said. "It's not just their in-class experience, it's also that outside of the classroom. So, they are well equipped and ready for their career of choice when they leave us."

Summer registration for ACC opens on May 4.

WATCH: How families should prepare for college next fall

