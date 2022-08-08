Researchers work to create nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers in Galveston are hoping the spray will help alleviate the need for an arm injection.

GALVESTON, Texas — Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) are working to create a nasal COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead of getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot administered the typical way in the arm, researchers at the UTMB in Galveston are trying to administer it through the nose in a way that does not require an injection.

Dr. Ashok Chopra is a distinguished professor of microbiology and immunology. He said there are two ways it can administered without injection. One is using a syringe with what's called an "optimizer."

"You just press it. What happens is, liquid swirls and it generates those aerosols and they get absolved in the nasal tract. So that's one way of doing it. Second way ... you make this as a spray bottle, like we do for any other spray," said Chopra.

They have been working with the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., to develop the vaccine. About a dozen researchers have been working on the project. They have been testing the vaccine on small animals like mice and have said it works well.

"Outstanding data in terms of protection," Chopra said.

They have hope to move to larger animals for additional testing. As part of their study, they are also working for a two-for-one vaccine. Not only would it protect against COVID-19 but also the flu as well.

"We should combine flu antigens as well as the CoV-2 antigens in the same platform," Chopra said.

This vaccine would be administered in two doses, with the first dose administered and the second one three weeks later.



Researchers have been working on this throughout the pandemic. They said they will continue to study animals with the hopes of getting to a human trail and ultimately having it for humans to use in a spray form.