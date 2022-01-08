'An unfortunate incident' | Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI in Round Rock

While officers were waiting for animal control to take the dog, police said the car’s engine and air conditioner turned off.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A dog that was in the car at the moment its driver was arrested for DWI died after the car’s engine and air conditioning turned off, Round Rock police said.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of University Oaks Blvd.

As officers began the DWI investigation, they left the engine of the suspect’s car running and the air conditioning turned on, according to the Round Rock Police Department. The driver was arrested for DWI.

“At some point while an officer was waiting for Animal Control, the engine turned off on its own, unbeknownst to the officer,” RRPD said.

When Animal Control arrived, the dog was found dead. The owner was immediately notified, police said.

The dog has been sent to College Station for a necropsy.

“This was an unfortunate incident and we are trying to determine how this happened,” RRPD said.