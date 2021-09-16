Students vandalizing restrooms at Austin ISD middle schools as part of 'Tik Tok Bathroom challenge'

In a letter to families, Lively Middle School Principal Stacie Holiday said the school will lock the bathrooms if the incidents continue.

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin Independent School District middle is threatening to close the bathrooms because students are vandalizing them. The school said those students are participating in a TikTok challenge.

In a letter to families, Lively Middle School Principal Stacie Holiday wrote that students have been vandalizing the restrooms over the last two weeks. Most Austin ISD middle schools are reporting similar cases, according to the letter.

Holiday said the school’s administration concluded that students are participating in the “TikTok Bathroom challenge” after an investigation into the incidents.

“Students on social media (Tik Tok platform) are encouraging other students to destroy school restrooms by throwing trash on the floors, pulling off soap dispensers, stealing toilet paper, and in some cases destroying the plumbing,” Holiday said in the letter.

The TikTok “bathroom challenge," also known as the “devious licks” challenge, also encourages students to steal items from their schools. Allegedly stolen items include wet floor signs, microscopes, clocks and a hand sanitizer dispenser.

Lively Middle School said it does not want to lock the restrooms, but will if the vandalism continues.

“As of today, students involved in vandalism have been issued consequences and parents were contacted,” Holiday wrote. “Repeat offenders will have severe consequences that go beyond community service, detention, phone calls home, suspensions, and apology letters.”

On Wednesday, TikTok announced it is removing all content that includes the hashtag “deviouslick.” Users who search the term will be redirected to the platform’s Community Guidelines.

We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL. We're removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 15, 2021

The TikTok's Community Guidelines say the social media platform will remove content that “promotes or enables criminal activities,” including theft.

In the letter, Holiday asked parents to “have a discussion at home with your children about the seriousness of vandalism.” Lively Middle School parents are also asked to monitor their children’s social media pages for content related to the challenge.