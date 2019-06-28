AUSTIN, Texas — A group of culinary students graduated from the Central Texas Food Bank's culinary school on Friday.

The program was designed by Executive Chef Kim Carter to teach basic culinary skills to help students find a career in the food industry.

The program runs 12 weeks, with students attending class five days a week at a total of 30 hours per week. According to the food bank's website, it's a mix of classroom time and hands-on job training "designed to teach basic culinary skills such as equipment operation, knife skills and basic cooking techniques from an experiential perspective."

The group that graduated Friday was the program's third class.

The new graduates are excited about the opportunities their skills will lead to.

"Culinary is like a language, if you love it and learn it," graduate Samer Tallauze said. "It will open a lot of doors, honestly."

The program is free, thanks to donor support.

