WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office sent out a tweet on Thursday warning the public of a monitor lizard that is missing.

Deputies said they are currently searching for the missing lizard in the Lakewood subdivision.

According to deputies, the animal can be dangerous for small children and animals and they urge the public to call 9-1-1 if they come across it.

