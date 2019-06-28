AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to find the people behind a suspected robbery that turned deadly June 28.

The shooting happened in a parking lot at 11800 N. Lamar Blvd. near Braker Lane just before 2 a.m. Witnesses reportedly told police there was a disturbance and then someone started shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a car that had crashed into a tree. Inside the car, they found an unresponsive man. That man, who died from his injuries a short while later, was identified as Joseph Anthony Aguilar Campos.

Police said at a press conference that they found weapons inside the victim's car.

"Based on information gathered to this point, the motive behind the shooting appears to have been a robbery attempt among individuals who knew one another," a press release from police said.

According to witnesses of the shooting, two cars sped from the scene after the shooting. Two Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman were seen in a white sedan with a black hood and two Hispanic men were seen in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Tipsters can also email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

