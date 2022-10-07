DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

Officials said the day care was closed at the time of the alleged incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin day care with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.

This prompted the owner to notify DPS. When officials arrived on the scene, the owner provided surveillance footage of the suspect, identified as Aaron Whitfield, 26, arriving at the parking lot in his green Toyota Tacoma nearly an hour after it was closed for business.

According to an affidavit, officials observed a male exit the vehicle and walk toward the entrance of the school with what appeared to be a handgun in his left hand.

The suspect seemed to realize the day care was closed and left shortly after.

The owner sent a photo from the surveillance video to her staff members to keep them aware of the situation. A staff member recognized Whitfield as someone who lives nearby because of his car.

The owner, along with an employee and the witness from the parking lot, worked with DPS to help identify Whitfield.

Whitfield was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, terroristic threat and disorderly conduct. Whitfield's arraignment took place Friday, Oct. 7, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube