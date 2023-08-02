Several Central Texas school districts are hosting school supply distributions, welcome events this weekend

Georgetown, Round Rock and Del Valle ISDs are all hosting events.

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend marks the last few days of summer for a lot of kids in Central Texas. But some school districts are already on the clock, working to make sure students are ready for their first day back.

The Georgetown Cultural Citizens Memorial Association (GCCMA) – in partnership with Georgetown ISD, the Georgetown Police Department, Starry and the Carver Center for Families, the First Baptist Georgetown and GTX Connect – is giving out free backpacks and school supplies on Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carver Center for Families, located at 1200 W. 17th St.

In addition to the backpack and school supply distribution, attendees can check out a vendor fair to learn more about community resources and job opportunities. There will also be a petting zoo and snow cones.

Georgetown ISD students start class on Aug. 17.

Round Rock ISD is hosting a back-to-school event at Stoney Point High School, located at 1801 Tiger Trail, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to Community Impact, it's going to be quite the party because it's also a celebration of the district's 110th year serving Central Texas.

Round Rock's event is not a school supply distribution, but students will be able to pick up ordered supplies and get vaccinations and vision tests.

Round Rock ISD students start school on Aug. 15.

Del Valle ISD is also hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle High School. The district will be giving out free backpacks and school supplies and offering a vaccination clinic. There will also be food trucks, inflatables and games, and students can register for the new school year while they're there.

Del Valle ISD's first day of school is Aug. 9.

And it isn't just the school districts working to prep students for success. El Buen Samaritano will give out 1,000 backpacks with school supplies at its event Friday night. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the nonprofit's South Austin office, located near the intersection of West William Cannon Drive and Menchaca Road.

The event is first come, first served. Each student present will get a backpack. Parents that come without their kids will be limited to two backpacks per household.

Attendees can also learn about other services El Buen Samaritano offers, including adult and youth education, access to food and essential needs, assistance applying for public benefits and access to health care and vaccines.