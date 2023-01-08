San Marcos CISD board set to finalize plans for school marshals

The board voted to initiate a school marshal program back in April.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — At a special called meeting Tuesday night, the San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees will discuss how to make the district's schools safer, including finalizing plans for school marshals.

A school marshal is someone appointed by a school district who is allowed to carry a concealed handgun on campus. School marshals' identities are kept confidential.

In April, San Marcos CISD voted to initiate a school marshal program, despite some in the community asking district leaders to vote against it.

San Marcos CISD's proposed plan advocates for eight school marshals – ideally retired law enforcement or military members – to protect elementary school campuses.

The board's discussion comes as several other school districts in Central Texas are also taking steps to increase school safety.

Hays CISD recently approved adding three school resource officers (SROs) ahead of the new school year. Austin ISD is looking to hire 74 more SROs, plus additional support staff like detectives, lieutenants and dispatchers. And Del Valle ISD plans to hire more police officers and a special safety coordinator.

These pushes toward increased school safety come in response to House Bill 3, which will go into effect on Sept. 1. It requires every school in the state of Texas to have an armed security guard and provide mental health training for certain employees.