Round Rock ISD delays Thursday start time due to winter weather conditions

All RRISD schools will begin two hours late and buses will also run two hours late, the school district said.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the KVUE area until noon on Thursday.

Freezing rain and drizzle chances are expected to increase Wednesday evening and night. Weather conditions could create a light glaze of ice, mainly on elevated surfaces.

Round Rock ISD was the first to announce a Thursday delay due to the weather. This story will be updated if and when more districts announce changes:

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD has announced a delayed start to classes on Thursday, Feb. 24, due to winter weather conditions.

All schools will begin two hours late and buses will also run two hours late, the school district said. After-school activities that take place after 7 p.m. on Wednesday and before school on Thursday are canceled.

Round Rock ISD start times for Thursday are:

Elementary School Start Time – 9:40 a.m.

Middle School Start Time – 10:20 a.m.

High School Start Time – 11:05 a.m.

Pre-K – 9:40 a.m.

ECSE – AM – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

ECSE – PM- 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

First PEAR and APPLE session – 9:30 a.m.

Second and Third PEAR and Apple sessions 11:30 a.m.

Parents, guardians, staff and community members are asked to visit the Round Rock ISD website, the Round Rock ISD Twitter account @RoundRockISD or Facebook.com/RRISD for updates and additional information. The district said it may communicate directly through voice messaging, when necessary, to parents, staff and community members registered to receive messaging if any significant additional changes occur.

