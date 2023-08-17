Georgetown ISD starts new school year with new superintendent

Dr. Devin Padavil served as superintendent of Taylor ISD for the past four years.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown ISD is staring its new school year with a new superintendent.

Dr. Devin Padavil served as superintendent of Taylor ISD for the past four years. He started at Georgetown ISD on Monday, Aug. 7, a little over a week before the first day of classes on Aug. 17.

Padavil said he hit the ground running and plans on finding out what families want to see out of the district.

"You can tell that there is a sense of just absolute joy and care for our students. People in Georgetown see the person first before they see the student. And that's what we're really about," Padavil said.

Since he got to Georgetown, Padavil said he's already gone around to as many campuses as he could, meeting all the people he can.

He said his first year will be about listening, learning and understanding what makes Georgetown unique and where the community wants to grow and evolve the district.

"Georgetown was a school district before Devin came here to be superintendent, and it's going to be, it's going to continue to be a school district," Padavil said. "But the thing a leader brings to the table is being able to figure out what is our path towards continuously improving."

Padavil said he plans on hosting listening sessions for students, parents, teachers and community members to express what they want out of the district. On top of that, he encourages anyone to speak up about what they want.

He also shared a message to Georgetown ISD students to have a great first day:

